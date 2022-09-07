I-T Dept Raids Over 50 Locations Across India In Massive Crackdown On Political Donations

In a massive crackdown on political donations, the Income Tax Department carried out raids at over 50 locations across the country on Wednesday. Searches are underway in multiple cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Jaipur. As per sources, this action was taken on reliable intelligence inputs. The 'bogus' donations to little-known political parties are being probed by the I-T department. Most of these donations have allegedly been received in cash which has been used as a tool for the laundering of funds.

Several corporate firms are under the scanner of the central agency. Sources told Republic TV that the I-T department is trying to identify those behind this bogus donation, their intention, and whether it is an attempt at tax evasion. It is also suspected that certain entities attempted to convert their black money into white. As of now, the identity of the political parties in question is not known. Republic TV reported outside the Lucknow residence of Samajwadi Krantikari Party president Gopal Rai which was raided by the central agency.

#BREAKING | Biggest ever IT Crackdown on political donations; mega IT searches underway in at least 50 locations across India. Tune in here - https://t.co/0eImh6pv3l pic.twitter.com/mTVhkMCmwP — Republic (@republic) September 7, 2022

Here are visuals from the searches in Lucknow:

Details of the raids

The I-T department is specifically targeting registered unrecognised political parties, their linked entities, operators and others. Recently, the Election Commission of India had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers. It also noted that some of these parties were indulging in serious financial impropriety.

Reportedly, the central agency's crackdown came on a recommendation of the EC which struck off 87 entities from its list of registered unrecognised political parties after they were found non-existent during physical verification. Meanwhile, sources indicated that about 200 locations across Gujarat are also being raided by the I-T department. It is believed that the persons who are being searched are close to Aam Aadmi Party or are funding it. AAP is trying to make inroads in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls which has traditionally witnessed a direct contest between BJP and Congress.

Centre's fight against corruption

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi earmarked corruption and nepotism as key challenges plaguing India and sought the people's support to escalate the Centre's fight against these evils. He said, "The people who looted banks in the previous governments and ran away, their properties have been seized and attempts are made to bring them back. We are trying to recover from those who looted the country. Corruption is eating the country like termites. I'm fighting against it, but I need the support of 130 crore people of the country so that I can win this war".