I-T Dept Raids Tobacco Company Promotor Tejram Dharampal; Lotus Group Under Surveillance

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the premises of Tejram Dharampal, the promoter of the tobacco company on Friday. As per the sources, multiple raids are being conducted across many cities including New Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Along with this, the IT Department team has also raided the real estate company Lotus Group in Noida. However, the department has not issued any statement over the raids.

I-T Dept finds Rs 150 crore Black Income after Raids

On Thursday, the Income-tax department detected black income of more than Rs 150 crore after it raided several business groups that run hospitals in Haryana and Delhi-NCR, the CBDT said Wednesday. The searches were launched on July 27 and 44 premises of these groups, who were not identified, were covered.

One of the groups was maintaining a parallel set of books of account, indicating "systematic under-reporting" of receipts received from patients in cash, the Board said in a statement. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the administrative body for the I-T department. The modus-operandi adopted by this group included removal of invoices or "deflation" of the invoice amount by marking them as 'Discounts/Concessions' etc., at the time of discharge of patients from the hospital, it said.

"This practice, resulting in evasion of income, is being followed across all the hospitals of the group and is spread over various years," the statement said.

The other healthcare groups covered were found engaged in obtaining either "bogus or inflated" invoices for pharmaceutical drugs and/or medical devices such as stents, leading not only to suppression of actual profits, but also overcharging from the patients, it said.

