As the Income tax department conducted raids in multiple cities, a massive crackdown on illegal donations was made in Gujarat in relation to dummy political parties.

In the ongoing search, the I-T department on Sunday revealed that the registered unrecognized political parties (RUPPs) in the state have records of donations of at least Rs 4,000 crore in the past three financial years. These political parties had no ground presence as no activity was done since their inception and was being used as a front to carry out money laundering in the state.

The searches were carried out at 23 offices of these political parties primarily based in Ahmedabad. At least 25 chartered accountants in the state have also been zeroed down and are under the central agency's scanner to get a grasp of the main people carrying out this money laundering.

The IT department in the state had also tried to contact the party office bearers who had turned out to be shoe owners, cobblers, or autorickshaw drivers. Following this, KYC and other bank details are also being investigated.

I-T Dept's Crackdown On Political Donations

On September 7, the Income Tax Department carried out raids at over 50 locations across the country and searches were conducted in multiple cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Jaipur.

The I-T department is specifically targeting registered unrecognised political parties, their linked entities, operators and others. Recently, the Election Commission of India had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers. It also noted that some of these parties were indulging in serious financial impropriety.

Reportedly, the central agency's crackdown came on a recommendation of the EC which struck off 87 entities from its list of registered unrecognised political parties after they were found non-existent during physical verification. Meanwhile, sources indicated that about 200 locations across Gujarat are also being raided by the I-T department. It is believed that the persons who are being searched are close to Aam Aadmi Party or are funding it. AAP is trying to make inroads in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls which have traditionally witnessed a direct contest between BJP and Congress.

