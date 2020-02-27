'I Worked To Stop Violence, I'm Innocent', Claims AAP Leader Tahir Hussain

Amid allegations over allegedly being involved in the killing of the Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, AAP leader Tahir Hussain on Thursday said he is innocent. Hussain stated that Kapil Mishra had incited the violence and he was trying to stop it. He further claimed that the Delhi Police force rescued him and his family amid violence.

Speaking to the media Hussain said, "Kapil Mishra incited violence. We cannot incite violence anytime. I worked to stop violence, I'm innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there, and later, we shifted to a safe location. Till 4 pm on February 25, police were present at the building. I requested the police to be present in the area as my building was being targeted and could be used for wrongful purposes. Delhi Police was present at the building, only they can tell what exactly happened. I will fully cooperate with the police."

READ | Shocking: Crates Of Stones, Petrol Bombs & Chemicals Found At Tahir Hussain's Factory

"I appealed to Sanjay Singh to send force. Once force was sent, the situation was under control. My whole apartment was searched by the police with the help of the locals and we have moved away. After that, we did not visit the apartment," he added.

Further speaking about Ankit Sharma he said, "I am very sad to hear about the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma. He should get justice. I am not involved in this incident. There should be a thorough investigation of this matter."

READ | "Riots Are Part Of Life": Haryana Min's Insensitive Remark As Delhi Death Toll Rises To 32

Hussain's video statement

Earlier, breaking his silence over allegations of being involved in the killing of the Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, AAP leader Tahir Hussain on Wednesday released a video statement claiming that he is innocent and all the news about him is false. Hussain said that he and his family were stranded inside his office building and called Delhi Police for help.

On Wednesday, the body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area of North-East Delhi. The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain. Republic TV's report from the building revealed shocking remnants of materials undoubtedly used amid the violence, such as bags of stones, slingshots, acid pouches and what appear to be bottles for Molotov cocktails.

READ | "Process Followed": Law Minister Slams Cong For Politicising Justice Muralidhar's Transfer

READ | Accused & Filmed Amid Delhi Violence; AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Claims 'dirty Politics'