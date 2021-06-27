IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Speaks To Personnel Injured In Jammu Blasts Over Phone

Two days after PM Modi's all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, Pakistan-based terrorists in an attempt to foil the peace of the valley dropped two bombs using drones at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. In the explosion which took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other, two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured. Now, as per an ANI report which quoted IAF Officials, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, has talked to the personnel over the telephone who were injured in the drone attack. As per the IAF officials, the two soldiers are under observation of the Air Force medical authorities and are doing fine.

'Terror attack' at IAF station in Jammu airport

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-story building at the high-security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

"The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack," Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He said the police and other agencies were working with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack. A team from anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also on the spot.

It was not immediately clear from where the drones had taken off and investigations were on to ascertain their flight path, officials said.

Terrorist arrested near the incident spot

5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. This has fueled tensions in the security forces as they are investigating the case to understand the nature and find out who is behind these blasts.

FIR under UAPA

An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The officials suspect that the Pakistan-based terrorists, perhaps for the first time, used unmanned aerial vehicles to target the base. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Satwari police station on the application of a junior warrant officer of the IAF. As per the exclusive details of the investigation, accessed by Republic TV, the NIA team is expected to probe the nature of the explosives used in the blasts. The NIA team will work in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Airforce (IAF) to probe the drone attacks.

