IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria Says 'India Not In War With China But Ready To Meet Contingencies'

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, on Saturday, categorically stated that India was not in war with China but was prepared to handle any contingencies. Addressing the press after reviewing IAF's 2020 Passing out Parade, Air Marshal Bhadauria said that all efforts were taken to maintain peace with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The IAF chief also acknowledged the Chinese activities and increased deployment in the recent months and said reiterated that the IAF was prepared to meet any situation.