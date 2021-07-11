IAS Officer Arrested In MP For Forging Court Orders In Assault Case To Get Promotion

IAS officer Santosh Verma was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police on July 11 for forging court orders in an assault case. As per reports, Santosh Verma had allegedly received a promotion to the IAS cadre from the State Administrative Service using forged Court orders on his acquittal in an assault case. The case was filed against the arrested IAS officer for assault, abuse and criminal intimidation against a woman.

MP IAS officer arrest for forging of orders for promotion

Indore Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said, “He was an accused in an assault case. With the help of some unidentified persons, he forged court orders.” Bagri said that Santosh Verma was posted in Urban Administration Authority and his promotion was due. He further informed, “He was also due to receive an IAS award. He was arrested and we will seek police remand.” A video of the police escorting him has been accessed by ANI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer Santosh Verma arrested in Indore for forging court orders to escape an assault case.



"He was an accused in an assault case. With the help of some unknown persons, he forged court orders," says Ashutosh Bagri, SP, Indore. pic.twitter.com/XTtUFZgaGW — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Reports forged for assault case against a woman

There are reports of 2 forged orders, which were allegedly prepared in the name of the special judge of the court. One order acquitted Santosh Verma of charges of abuse, assault and criminal intimidation of a woman, while the second forged order said that both parties had reached an agreement. The fake order was allegedly presented to the state as an original, which led to his promotion.

Further investigation post-arrest of Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Verma

The IAS officer was arrested late at night on Saturday and was questioned. As per reports, a special judge of the district court had filed a complaint on June 26, in Indore. No more details have been revealed by the police so far on this, but further investigation is being conducted for this case.

He was posted in Urban Administration Authority and his promotion was due. He was also due to receive an IAS award. He was arrested and we will seek police remand: Ashutosh Bagri, SP, Indore. pic.twitter.com/3mfTGBKy17 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

(IMAGE: @ANI/@BAGRI ASHUTOSH - TWITTER)