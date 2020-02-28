IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Family Demands Martyr Status From Delhi Govt

Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's brother Ankur Sharma on Friday has appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to confer martyr status to his brother Ankit who was killed in the Delhi violence. Ankur Sharma further said that he wants the government to take strict actions against AAP leader Tahir Hussain who has been accused in the alleged murder of Ankit.

In the appeal video, Ankur and his family said, "We demand martyr status for my brother. We did not receive any assurance from the Kejriwal government on the martyr status. We also want Tahir Hussain to get the strictest punishment as evidence are also collected against him."

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The officer, identified as Ankit Sharma (26), is said to have been caught in the midst of heavy stone-pelting in the area. Ankit Sharma was reportedly attacked by a mob after which his body was found dumped in a drain in Chand Bagh lane where violent clashes had escalated on Wednesday

Autopsy results

The autopsy results of slain Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma accessed by sources on Thursday, reveals that Sharma was stabbed more than four hundred times. Forensic experts have stated that stab wounds have been found all over Sharma's body, ripping his intestines apart, as per sources. Delhi police have filed an FIR and named former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain has been named in the FIR under IPC Section 302 for murder.

Sources further report that Sharma may have been killed by six people in total, as per autopsy reports. Forensic experts have also revealed that Sharma was stabbed continuously for allegedly two-four hours. The IB officer may also have been stabbed after his death, claim sources after his body was found dumped in a sewer in Delhi's Chand Bagh area.

AAP suspends Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Delhi police conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory on Thursday.

Hussain has denied his involvement and welcomed any investigation into his involvement. Hussain said that he and his family were himself stranded inside his office building and called Delhi police for help saying, "I immediately contacted the police after stone-pelting started on February 24. Around 2 pm a motorcycle outside my house was burnt down. I tried calling the police 4-5 times. After that, I called Sanjay Singhji. Our life was in danger."

Delhi police on Friday named Hussain in the FIR registered in the murder case at Dayalpur police station. Hussian, who has maintained he is innocent, has named under Section 302 of the Indian penal code. Taking immediate cognizance, AAP suspended Hussain from the party pending the investigation into Delhi riots.

