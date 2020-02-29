Delhi Riots: IB Official Ankit Sharma's Brother Calls Out 'misreporting' By WSJ

A day after complaints were filed against the Wall Street Journal with the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police, Ankur Sharma, brother of martyred IB official, has discredited the claims by the Wall Street Journal. The complaint was filed regarding alleged misreporting during the Delhi riots on the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma. While the Journal quoted IB officer's brother as having said that Ankit was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Prasar Bharti had also stated that his brother has clarified that it was "a lie."

Releasing a statement on Saturday, he said: "I have already told that Tahir Hussain's men killed my brother brutally. World's Street Journal has quoted me, but I have not given them any such response. I want to justice for my family and my bother." Earlier speaking to Prasar Bharti, he discredited the journal and said: "I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying."

Kejriwal reviews Delhi situation; says 'Aim is to re-establish trust within communities'

PBNS Breaking:

Police complaints filed against The Wall Street Journal @WSJ with @DelhiPolice & Maharashtra Police for "defaming particular religion & spreading communal tension" with respect to alleged misreporting on #DelhiViolence & murder of IB official Ankit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/lmAh6Cyy2B — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) February 28, 2020

AAP leader's alleged involvement

The violence which broke out in the North-east region of Delhi has claimed 43 lives and left several injured. On Wednesday, the body of Sharma was found in a drain near his home in Jaffrabad. He was allegedly killed by a mob. According to the family, an AAP leader Tahir Hussain orchestrated the brutal killing. AAP has suspended the leader till the investigation on him is complete.

Read: Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma Martyred; Body Recovered Amid Delhi Violence

Ankit Sharma's brother speaks to Republic

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's brother explained the sequence of events that unfolded on Tuesday leading to the former's brutal death. Mentioning that Sharma left for work, as usual, his brother noted that he tried to disperse a riotous mob. However, in this process, AAP leader Tahir Hussain's men took away Sharma and 4 other individuals despite his repeated pleas for peace.

Delhi Violence: Family Of Martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma Alleges AAP Neta's Involvement