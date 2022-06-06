ICG & Gujarat ATS Foil Narco-terror Bid; Heroin Worth Rs 250Cr Seized From Pakistan Boat

In a big win for forces, a Pakistani boat with a load of heroin worth Rs 250 crores was captured by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint operation on Monday. Gujarat ATS has termed it as another attempt by Pakistan to push narcotics into the Indian soil via Gujarat ports. The drugs were seized at Jakhau port from a Pakistani boat which carried 7 crew members on the boat and heroin was stored in 49 packets.

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS Capture Pakistan Boat 'Al Haj'

Earlier this month, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistani Boat on the Indian side of the Arabian sea. Taking to Twitter, ICG informed that the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' with nine crew members on board was carrying heroin worth approx Rs 280 crore, which has been seized by the officials. The boat is being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022

According to the media reports, the nine Pakistani nationals who were apprehended were attempting to transport 55 kilograms of heroin worth Rs Rs 280 crores in a ship near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast. The reports suggest that ATS received information about the drugs being smuggled into India from Pakistan, and with the cooperation of the Indian Coast Guard, the boat crossing the border was discovered and appropriate action was taken.

DGP of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia stated that Gujarat ATS had information about the situation and the team launched an operation. He also claimed that the perpetrators tried to run and firing took place, which resulted in the injury of 2 people. He further stated that a Pakistani man named Mustafa had sent the consignment. DGP Bhatia congratulated the Coast Guard and ATS team for their commendable job and promised a reward for their work.

