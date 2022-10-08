ICG, Gujarat ATS Foil Narco-terror Bid, Pakistan Boat With Heroin Worth Rs 350 Cr Seized

In a gigantic crackdown on narco terror, a Pakistani boat with 50 kgs of heroin worth Rs 350 crores was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Along with this, six crew members have also been apprehended by ATS Gujarat officials. Gujarat ATS has termed it as another attempt by Pakistan to push narcotics into Indian soil via Gujarat ports.

The Pakistani boat ‘Al-Saqar’ has been seized from the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) on Saturday morning. The boat is being brought to the port of Jakhau in Gujarat for further investigation. According to sources, six Pakistani Nationals have been arrested with the Pakistani boat named Al-Saqar.

Notably, this is the sixth successful operation in the last one year. Earlier, on September 14, 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crores was seized from a Pakistani boat.