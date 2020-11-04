IDMA Condemns Maha Govt's 'high-handedness' Against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami

The Indian Digital Media Association (IDMA) on Wednesday in a statement said that it is "shocked" to learn about the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami and the "high-handedness" shown by the Mumbai Police. Condemning the incident, it said that "it seems that the Maharashtra Government is using its state machinery to silence a journalist and a channel that has on occasion criticised the government."

'Release Arnab Goswami immediately'

"This incident is not just limited to the stifling of the freedom of the press, but it is an infringement of personal freedom and liberty granted to every citizen of the country. When the people who are meant to protect citizens become the very people that citizens need freedom from, the collective might of democracy needs to enforce itself to demand fairness," the statement said.

The IDMA has demanded that Arnab Goswami be released immediately and that the state government offers an explanation to the people of India, as to why a citizen's rights are being stifled in the manner that is. The group representing digital news organisations also said that the incident appears to be a zenith in the witch-hunt that was launched by the government against Republic TV over the past few weeks.

Here is IDMA's full statement:

Statement condemns state high-handedness used by the Maharashtra government displayed against Republic TV and Mr. Arnab Goswami. IDMA vows to fight #ArnabGoswami #ArnabGoswamiArrested pic.twitter.com/qgYyEKyxuE — Indian Digital Media Association (@IndiaIDMA) November 4, 2020

'My son was beaten-up'

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

READ | Arnab Goswami arrested after SHOCKING physical assault; arrest in closed case

READ | 'Attack on Arnab Goswami reprehensible,' says Gujarat CM Rupani slamming Maharashtra govt

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | WATCH the abhorrent and shameful sequence of the assault inside Arnab Goswami's residence; Fire in your support for #ArnabGoswami; send in videos, tweet with the hashtag and watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/a97s5sjoHV — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

READ | Manjinder Sirsa condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest; slams Mumbai Police's 'Hitler-Shahi'

READ | Smriti Irani condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest, urges free press to stand up against fascism