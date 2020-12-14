'If History Is Not Corrected': Harish Salve Argues For 94 Yr Old's Plea Against Emergency

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued notice on a 94-year-old widow's petition seeking the proclamation of Emergency to be declared unconstitutional. In her plea, she also sought a compensation of Rs.25 crore from the authorities who have participated in the same. The three-judge bench of the top court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy agreed to examine whether it would be feasible to probe the constitutionality of the Emergency imposed after a passage of 45 years. The Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi refers to a 21-month period from 1975-77 during which constitutional rights were suspended and thousands of people critical of the ruling regime were imprisoned.

Appearing pro bono for the petitioner, senior advocate Harish Salve termed this as an "important matter of considerable importance". He mentioned, "The principles of abuse of constitutional power can apply to the removal of state governments, presidential proclamations and the principle should also cover the issues of rights of citizens." Weighing in on the Emergency proclamation, Salve stressed, "We rely on the Shah Commission report prima facie to say that the declaration of emergency was an abuse of power." "The issue is so far-reaching, for 19 months, there was an abuse of power," he added.

Supreme Court agrees to examine whether it would be feasible or desirable to look into Constitutional validity of Emergency of 1975, after passage of 45 years. — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

'If history is not corrected, it repeats itself'

During the hearing, Salve informed the court that this was one such issue in history that should be revisited to see if the correct thing was done. After he highlighted that scores of people were in detention for months together under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, Justice Kaul stated that the court cannot keep digging into these issues. In response, "Today even war-crime issues are considered and 90-year-olds are hauled up for crimes. In the nascent stage of our democracy, rights were suspended for 19 months".

"If history is not corrected, it repeats itself. Please examine this issue," the senior advocate opined. Maintaining that this was a matter of constitutional debate, he emphasised that anyone irrespective of the high office one holds should be held accountable for committing fraud upon the Constitution. He noted, "I feel very strongly on this issue. If your lordships recall, we were students at the time of the proclamation of Emergency in 1975. This is why I am appearing in this matter". He added, "This is too important a matter. Our generation is still around," he added.

While acknowledging that it heard the matter with some trepidation owing to the passage of time, the SC bench took cognizance of Salve's argument that the wrongs of history must be set right. It asked the senior counsel to give better thought to the matter to restructure the petition. Thereafter, it granted leave to amend the petition by December 18.

