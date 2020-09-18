If Republic & Arnab Ask Thackerays Questions, What's Wrong?: Ex-MP, Current MLA & Ex-DyCM

BJP neta and former MP Kirit Somaiya slammed the 'Thackeray parivaar' for using the state machinery in an attempt to block Republic from reporting yet again, calling out the government's brazen attempts to muzzle the network's voice as Republic continues to fight for truth and justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death case.

This comes after the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday sent a 60-page letter to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over breach of privilege.

Kirit Somaiya backed Republic Media Network for relentlessly working to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and his kin and slammed the MVA government led by Shiv Sena for misusing the state machinery to block Republic from reporting.

Kirit Somaiya slams Thackeray parivaar

"Republic TV and Arnab Goswami are fighting for the justice of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. If they ask questions to the Thackery government or the family, what is wrong in it? The Thackeray family's fear forcing it to use state machinery against Republic is opposed by the BJP", Kirit Somaiya said, in a video message supporting Republic's right to report.

Ram Kadam hits out at MVA govt

BJP MLA Ram Kadam hit out at the Shiv Sena-led MVA government for threatening journalists questioning the government wit the breach of privilege motion and reiterated that the entire country stood with the journalists. Ram Kadam alleged that CM Uddhav Thackeray was imposing terrible times even during an emergency.

Mentioning the attack on Navy veteran Madan Sharma by Sena goons, the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC and the numerous sustained attempts to block Republic's reportage, Ram Kadam batted for Republic's right to report.

1/1 मुम्बई की सुरक्षा पर सवाल उठाए तो घर तोड़ दिया जाएगा।

ड्रग्स पर खुलासे की बात करे तो 15 साल पुराने केस की जांच कराई जाएगी

अगर कोई कार्टून शेयर करे तो बुजुर्ग को पिटवाया जाएगा@CMOMaharashtra

पत्रकार सरकार से सवाल पूछे तो विशेषाधिकार हनन की धमकी दी जाती हैं ।#RightToReport — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 18, 2020

Far from Maharashtra, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta called the actions of the Maharashtra govt on Republic Media Network as wrong and said that freedom of the press can never be curtailed. The BJP neta said that Republic had exposed those who were involved and that they were being threatened by the government for doing so. Kavinder Gupta remarked that the 'soul of Balasaheb Thackeray would be weeping today' while pointing out that those who were bringing out the reality were being suppressed by the Shiv Sena-led MVA govt.

Arnab Goswami's response

Responding to Maharashtra Assembly's privilege motion against him, Arnab Goswami asserted his right to question Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that in response to the 60-page letter issued by the Maharashtra Assembly alleging 'Breach of privilege', he will continue to question elected representatives including Uddhav Thackeray. Upholding his right to report, he affirmed that the Constitution was the right of every citizen.

"I want to speak to the people of India. The Maharashtra assembly has sent me a 60 page letter asking me why I am questioning the Chief Minister, and threatening me with jail and breach of privilege. I have decided to fight this. I will continue to question Uddhav Thackeray and elected representatives and I will continue to fight them. I will fight them in the Court, but never give in to such undemocratic practices. The Constitution is not a gift given to anyone, it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to uphold that right, ask my questions and exercise the right to report."

Republic crew 'illegally detained'

Previously on September 8, Republic TV reporter Anuj Kumar along with VJ Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. In the wee hours of September 9, Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. Initially, Republic was not given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, which delayed in procuring bail. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing, while denying him legal representation.

After six days of detainment, all three crew members were granted bail by a Khalapur court on Monday. The court has levied a small bail bond for their release and has imposed no restriction on the team's travel. Moreover, the National Human Rights Commission registered a case in New Delhi on the complaint filed by Republic Media Network regarding the violation committed by the Maharashtra police by the crew's illegal detainment, issuing a notice to the Maharashtra government.

Additionally, an attempt was also made by a Shiv Sena party wing to threaten cable operators in Maharashtra against telecasting Republic Media Network's channels Republic TV and Republic Bharat - the two most-watched English and Hindi news channels in the country - to people's homes in the state. The Bombay High Court stopped this attempt in its tracks.

