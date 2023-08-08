IFSO Wing Of Delhi Police Busts Syndicate Faking Distribution Networks Of FMCG Firm

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing of the Delhi police have busted a syndicate that was allegedly involved in duping people with fake distribution of products of F&B and hospitality giant ITC.

According to police, one of the victims, identified as Gulshan Chadha, was duped of Rs 50 lakh by the accused. The culprits apparently approached the victim through phone and then cheated him on the pretext of providing distribution rights of selling ITC products. The Delhi police have filed a case in the matter under the provisions of cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery and the IT Act. Investigations have further revealed that the syndicate also had presence in Patna, Gwalior and Ghaziabad.

The investigations first led the Delhi police to move to Patna where the trail of online transactions was earthed. Law enforcement officials from Delhi police apprehended three juveniles. The miscreants created bank accounts with fake identities of the trio and deposited the cheated sum in those accounts. In addition to apprehending the juveniles, a person identified as Deepak, who also created a bank account with a fake identity for depositing stolen amounts, was also arrested. Delhi police also arrested Nishant Gupta, who allegedly lured individuals for opening bank accounts under fake identity.

The police made more arrests subsequently, which included Suraj (Ghaziabad) and Santosh (Patna), who created a fake website with details of the company’s dealerships in order to dupe people. Another person arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the case was Sunil Shakya from Gwalior, who was tasked with running online advertisements for the fake website.

"This cybercrime has several modules to it. First a fake website was created. Then online campaigns were run to get more visibility on the internet. Thereafter, a call centre was set up to identify people and make cold calls. The final leg of the scam pertained to creating accounts with fake identities, where the siphoned off money was deposited. We have made five arrests in the case. More arrests might follow as we continue with our investigation," said Delhi police IFSO DCP Prashant Gautam.