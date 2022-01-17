Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP village

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 17 (PTI) An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in a village here with seizure of several firearms, police said on Monday.

Fifteen pistols, one rifle, and one gun were recovered from a brick kiln during a raid in Bhanwara village which comes under Ratanpuri Police Station area, they said.

During the raid one man was nabbed while one other managed to escape, said local SHO Rakesh Sharma.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that the gang was engaged in manufacturing of the arms to supply during the coming assembly election in the state. PTI COR VN VN

