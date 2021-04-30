‘Illegal Army’ Recruiter Arrested In West Bengal By Military Intelligence

Military Intelligence along with Bagdogra Police in Darjeeling district of West Bengal managed to arrest a person who was involved in an illegal army recruitment scam. The operation was launched based on the inputs shared by Military Intelligence.

“On 29 Apr 21, with inputs from Military Intelligence, Bagdogra Police has succeeded in nabbing a person identified as Ajay Toppo aged 32 yrs who was involved in an illegal army recruitment scam. On interrogation, he revealed that his partner Prem Biswakarma, aged 36 yrs, is a resident of Putimari, Bagdogra and both of them have taken huge sums of money for recruitment into Army, MES(Military Engineering Services), Aviation Sector, Central & State Govt Jobs,” an official said.

Upon investigation, Ajay also revealed that Prem Biswakarma had connections in Army Hospital, Bengdubi and is known to have cleared medicals for many candidates.

Police have also made certain seizures including Illegal dependent identity card issued by a GR battalion, Temporary rejection slips (on medical grounds) and Written Exam Admit slips. On raiding the house of Prem Biswakarma, WhatsApp voice and text messages of paying money for recruitment into the Army were found in the phone of Rakhi Biswakarma, wife of Prem Biswakarma along with other incriminating documents.

“On interrogation, Rakhi Biswakarma admitted that her husband mentioned that he clears the medicals of candidates appearing for army recruitment with his connection in the Army Hospital. Interrogation of the individual is being carried out by Military Intelligence in coordination with Police. Further investigation is on to ascertain more details,” official added.

Army recruitment racket at BEG&C, Khadki.

Earlier in February this year, In a similar operation Military Intelligence (MI) of the Indian Army along Pune Police Crime Branch Unit 4 busted an Army recruitment racket at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BEG&C), Khadki. The accused wanted to leak paper of Army relation recruitment being held today.

Four persons were arrested who had taken away original documents of the candidates and assured them recruitment with the help of leaked question paper for the common entrance test. They had taken Rs one lakh from the candidate as advance money and one lakh was to be paid after the recruitment and had also taken his original documents.

(Credit-PTI)

