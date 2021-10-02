Illegal Conversion Case: UP ATS Arrests Another Person For 'spreading Hatred On WhatsApp'

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one more person in the illegal conversion case. According to reports, the ATS authorities have arrested Dheeraj Jagtap, a resident of Yavatmal from Kanpur. According to the details provided by the UP ATS, the accused propagated religious hatred in WhatsApp groups by sharing radical messages. The UP ATS has arrested over 14 persons so far in the illegal conversion racket.

Among these, six are from Maharastra, while three are from Nagpur. ATS sources further informed that Jagtap himself had converted to Islam 10 years ago. Earlier, UP ATS arrested two others identified as Mohammad Idrees Qureshi and Mohammad Salim from Muzaffarnagar. The accused arrested are known to be associates of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, Siddiqui told in the interrogation that they used to get a lot of money from the operatives abroad for religious conversions. While Atif alias Kunal Chowdhary who was one of Siddiqui's associates working for the past 2 years, was arrested from the Anand Nagar area of Nashik.

Earlier on September 22, the UP ATS arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui. The 64-year-old Islamic scholar is one of the biggest clerics from western UP whose name came up during the investigation in the Umar Gautam case. Siddiqui was nabbed in Meerut and had been on the radar of security agencies due to suspicious activities.

"Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui runs Jamia Imam Waliullah trust that funds several madrassas for which he received huge foreign funding. Investigation shows Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui’s trust received Rs 3 crores in foreign funding, including Rs 1.5 from Bahrain. Six teams of ATS have been formed to investigate this case," Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a press conference.

The conversion racker came to light when the Uttar Pradesh police in June had arrested Umar Gautam along with eight others. Following the arrest, the UP Police had informed that the racket involved the conversion of deaf children and women to Islam and more than 1,000 people were converted. Police statement further said that more than a dozen deaf and dumb children in Noida were also converted. The police said that during the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to converting nearly 250 to 300 people every year.

