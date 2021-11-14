Illegal gun-manufacturing unit busted in Jharkhand, 7 held

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 13 (PTI) Seven people -- five of them residents of Bihar’s Munger district -- were arrested here on Saturday after an illegal gun factory being run by them in a residential building was busted, a senior police officer said.

One of those arrested from the building, located in the Seven Mile area under the jurisdiction of Bishnugarh police station, is its owner, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chouthe said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of Bihar and Jharkhand police conducted raids in Hazaribag and unearthed the gun-manufacturing unit, the SP said.

He, however, refused to disclose the names of the accused.

A Lathe machine, one drilling machine, 52 semi-finished pistols, 39 semi-finished pistol butts, two motorcycles and one sharpening tool among other miscellaneous items used for manufacturing guns were also seized from the place, the SP said, adding that further raids in the area are underway. PTI COR SBN RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)