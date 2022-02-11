Illegal Sand Mining Case: Punjab CM Channi's Nephew Honey Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody

In a key development in the illegal sand mining case, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the illegal sand mining case. Earlier on Friday, he was produced in the Jalandhar Court by the Enforcement Directorate as his custody ended. He was arrested by the agency in connection with the case and it had sought extension of his custody.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder S Honey sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

The ED in its application had stated that Bhupinder Singh Honey was confronted with seized documents which indicated that he had made large sums of money through illegal sand mining through his contacts with senior officials in the state government.

“Of lakhs of pages contained in seized digital devices, 20,000 are yet to be analysed. We need to quiz the accused about other people involved in the episode,” it said

Moreover, he had admitted that he received Rs 10 crore cash for facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had revealed in a statement. Also, the agency also asserted that had recorded the statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh (Honey), Honey’s father Santokh Singh and Sandeep Kumar during the searches. It was later 'established' that the seized Rs 10 crore “belonged to Bhupinder Singh". Furthermore, the Punjab CM's nephew admitted to having received the seized cash in lieu of facilitation in sand mining operations and transfer/postings of officials, the ED claimed.

Illegal sand mining and money-laundering case

The money laundering case was filed by the central agency in 2021 which was based on the 2018 FIR that had pressed charges under various sections of the IPC, including the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 to probe allegations of illegal sand mining. The ED officials revealed that Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

