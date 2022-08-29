Important Cases Listed In The Supreme Court On Monday, August 29

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday-

SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict that wearing hijab by women doesn't form an essential part of religious practice in Islam.

SC to hear bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

SC to hear a PIL seeking reopening of Rafale case alleging new evidence in acquisition of French fighter jets.

SC to hear plea of activist Gautam Navlakha against a Bombay HC order rejecting his plea that he be placed under house custody instead of being lodged in jail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

SC to hear PIL against reported bid of the Government to sell oil PSU, BPCL.

SC to hear PIL against use of religious slogans in West Bengal assembly by political parties.

