Important Cases Listed In The Supreme Court On Monday, August 29

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday-
- SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC verdict that wearing hijab by women doesn't form an essential part of religious practice in Islam.
- SC to hear bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.
- SC to hear a PIL seeking reopening of Rafale case alleging new evidence in acquisition of French fighter jets.
- SC to hear plea of activist Gautam Navlakha against a Bombay HC order rejecting his plea that he be placed under house custody instead of being lodged in jail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
- SC to hear PIL against reported bid of the Government to sell oil PSU, BPCL.
- SC to hear PIL against use of religious slogans in West Bengal assembly by political parties.
