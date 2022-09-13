Amid reports of BJP workers being brutally thrashed by the Bengal police, Republic TV has accessed footage of the protesters setting a police van ablaze. The police vehicle was set on fire near a police station in central Kolkata’s Burrabazar area on Tuesday. The angry protesters were also seen vandalising the police vehicle. Fortunately, a fire tender was rushed to the spot in order to control the fire.

Notably, Burrabuzar is one of the busiest wholesale markets in Kolkata. In the visuals, it is clearly seen that all shops were shut down in the middle of the day following the protests and the brutal clash.

West Bengal | Police vehicle torched amid BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' march against the state government, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/e6jqE3VIEs — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

The video came at a time when BJP workers who were proceeding for the mega 'Nabanna rally' were subjected to a brutal crackdown by the Bengal Police as they tried to move forward with their march against the West Bengal government. In the visuals emerging from the protest sites in Howrah, the police was seen unleashing tear gas, water cannons and lathi charges on the workers of the saffron party. Enormous stand-offs have been seen between police and protesters, with many BJP workers seen injured.

#LIVE: Total chaos seen unfolding in Bengal as police unleashes total crackdown on BJP's protest against Mamata govt; Tune in here - https://t.co/IXHhshgbQL pic.twitter.com/bQQ4myN1d9 — Republic (@republic) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, hundreds of BJP workers and several BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were seen being detained by the state police. Locket Chatterjee, Tapasi Mondal and Dibakar Gharami were also reportedly detained. Many party workers and leaders were also injured during the crackdown. Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was one of the BJP leaders who was injured as well.

Police face-off with protesters

In order to thwart the attempt of the saffron party to conduct its march in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the state police resorted to arrests and detentions.

Notably, the Howrah bridge, the Second Hoogly bridge and Esplanade were barricaded to prevent the BJP workers' movement. Tear gas was used, and protesters were baton-charged to disperse the crowd.