In A Historic Event, 9 Judges Get Sworn In To Supreme Court At Once; Here Are The Details

In a historic moment, nine new judges, including three women judges took an oath of office at the same time in the Supreme Court complex's auditorium building on August 31. Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the oath to the nine judges at the swearing-in ceremony. With the induction of the new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33 including the CJI. This is the first time in history that nine judges were sworn in at the same time in the nation's apex court.

Here’s everything you need to know about the nine new judges;

Justice Vikram Nath

Justice Nath was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He is in line to become the CJI upon the retirement of sitting top court judge Justice Surya Kant in February 2027. He was the force behind the first-of-its-kind initiative in India when the Gujarat High Court began live-streaming proceedings last year. Leading by an example, proceedings before his bench were the first to be made available on YouTube.

Justice BV Nagarathna

Justice Nagarathna was a judge of the Karnataka High Court. She is in line to become the first woman CJI in September 2027. She was born on October 30, 1962, and she is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah. Among the landmark judgments delivered by her is the one stressing the need to regulate electronic media. Justice Nagarathna urged the Centre to set up an autonomous and statutory mechanism to regulate broadcast media.

Justice PS Narasimha

Justice Narasimha was a senior advocate and former additional solicitor general. He would succeed Justice Nagarathna as the CJI and would have a tenure of over six months. He had served as Additional Solicitor General of India from May 2014 to December 2018. He even represented the government in important cases related to the Italian Marines case, the constitutional validity of criminal defamation, NJAC case relating to the appointment of judges.

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka

Justice Oka was the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court. Between 2003 and 2019, he was a Bombay High Court judge, before he was transferred to Karnataka. He took oath as the Karnataka HC Chief Justice on May 10, 2019. Over the years, Justice Oka has appeared in several important matters and in public interest litigations during his time as an advocate before being elevated as the Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari

Justice Maheshwari was the chief justice of the Sikkim High Court. He had taken charge of the Sikkim HC on January 6, 2021. Prior to this, he had served as the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh High Courts. During his tenure as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Maheshwari had resolved 4620 cases.

Justice Hima Kohli

Justice Kohli was the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2006 and was made a Permanent Judge the next year. She was recently in limelight for championing the cause of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to overseeing Covid-management, Justice Kohli also headed Delhi's High Powered Committee which prescribed the criteria for releasing prisons, in order to protect inmates from infection.

Justice CT Ravikumar

Justice Ravikumar was a judge of the Kerala High Court. His father was a bench clerk at a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. He was appointed as a judge of the High Court in 2009. He has also served as a government pleader. Justice Ravikumar has handled all major jurisdictions - writ petitions, service disputes, criminal matters, civil appeals, motor accident compensation, family law, preventive detention etc.

Justice MM Sundresh

Justice Sundresh was a judge of the Madras High Court. He enrolled as an Advocate in 1985 and practices for 23 years in Madras High Court, Chennai in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional and Service matters. He has specialised in Civil, Appellate side and Writs. He worked as Government Advocate from 1991-1996, as Standing Counsel for Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO). He was appointed as a Permanent Judge in 2011.

Justice Bela M Trivedi

Justice Trivedi was a judge of the Gujarat High Court. She is the only judge in the Supreme Court at present to come from the trial courts. She was elevated to the High Court as an additional judge on February 17, 2011. The same year, she was then transferred as an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court. She was then again transferred back to the Gujarat High Court in 2016.

