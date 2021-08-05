In Anil Deshmukh Case, CBI Tells Bombay HC 'Maha Govt Isn't Cooperating; Threatening Team'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's extortion racket has levelled serious allegations against the Maharashtra Government. The CBI has approached the Bombay High Court and said that the Maharashtra government is not cooperating with the CBI team that is probing the extortion case despite clear orders from the High Court. Moreover, the CBI has also accused the Mumbai ACP of threatening the CBI team instead of co-operating in the case.

In its application filed before the Bombay High Court, the CBI has sought directions to the State Government to provide certain documents required for the ongoing probe. Through the Additional Solicitor General, CBI has alleged in the court that instead of co-operating, the ACP of Mumbai police is threatening the CBI officer investigating the case.

Bombay High Court warns Maharashtra Government

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Government and kept the matter for hearing for August 11.

Making strong remarks on the CBI's allegations, the High Court has warned the lawyer representing the Maharashtra Government to look into the matter and respond to the court. The High Court warned the State Government not to indulge in any act that compels the High Court to pass orders against them for non-cooperation with the CBI.

Extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of asking Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from Mumbai bars, hotels, and restaurants. He alleged that Deshmukh had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Deshmukh had resigned as Home Minister on April 5 after the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case and has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Anil Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. Deshmukh sought quashing of the FIR, but his plea was dismissed by the High Court.