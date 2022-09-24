Last Updated:

In Ankita Bhandari Murder, BJP Expels Ex-Uttarakhand Min Vinod Arya Whose Son Is Accused

BJP has expelled former Uttarakhand Minister Vinod Arya from the party along with his son Ankit Arya, amid massive outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old girl

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: Republic


The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday expelled its party leader and former Uttarakhand Minister Vinod Arya along with his son Ankit Arya, amid massive outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Rishikesh in which Vinod Arya's other son Pulkit Arya is an arrested accused.

Pulkit Arya is also allegedly the owner of the resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist. Her body was recovered from a canal this morning after she had been missing for five days.

"BJP expels Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya - the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya - from the party with immediate effect," the BJP said in a statement.

Ankit Arya, the brother of main accused Pulkit Arya has also been relieved by the Uttarakhand government from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Other Backward Classes Commission.

On Friday, the Uttarakhand police arrested Pulkit Arya and three others for the alleged murder of Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra resort in the Laxman Jhula area. Pulkit was booked on murder charges along with the manager of Vanantra Resort after they confessed to having pushed the woman into a canal following an altercation.

The incident has triggered massive outrage with locals protesting outside the resort and demanding capital punishment for the culprits. On Friday, locals in Rishikesh gheraoed a police vehicle that was carrying the accused in the murder case and thrashed them.

Pulkit Arya's resort set on fire

The protests grew intense on Saturday as angry locals set the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh on fire. Visuals from the ground showed plumes of smoke coming out of the restaurant. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday night ordered to raze down Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh, which is owned by the accused. He also ordered the formation of a Special Invetsigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Renu Bisht bore the brunt of the demonstrations as locals vandalised her car while agitating over Ankita Bhandari's murder case. The MLA was excorted away by the police. 

First Published:
