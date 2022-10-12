Last Updated:

In Bengaluru, 18 Youths Arrested For Dancing & Brandishing Swords; Booked Under Arms Act

In Karnataka, around 18 people were arrested on Tuesday after a video of them dancing and flashing swords in Bengaluru went viral. FIR registered under Arms act

In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, around 18 people were arrested on Tuesday after a video of them dancing and flashing swords in Bengaluru went viral on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of South division P Krishnakant informed P Krishnakant that on the evening of October 9 around 20-25 people were seen dancing and holding sharp weapons, which included knives, swords, and machetes. 18 people were arrested, and out of them, 13 were juveniles. An FIR  has been registered under Arms Act at Siddapura police station and further investigation is underway.

The action will be taken against the minors as per the Juvenile Justice Act while the others would face prosecution as per the Indian Penal Code, the DCP added.

'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised In Maharashtra's Amravati

In Maharashtra, two people were arrested after ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were raised during a procession in Amravati. As per sources, a case was registered against 8 to 10 unidentified people who were part of the procession that was carried out on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the rural area of Amravati on Monday. Notably, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. 

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, slogans were raised on loudspeaker which was later repeated by the people during the rally. They were also seen waving green colour flags.

The police have registered a case in Paratwada police station of Achalpur Taluka of Amravati under sections 153A ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) 505 (2) (whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section (2) in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

(Image: ANI)

