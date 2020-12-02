In Bharti Singh-Haarsh Case, NCB Seek Custodial Interrogation, Cancellation Of Their Bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is seeking the cancellation of the bail of comedian-actor Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa over their alleged links with drugs. The investigating agency has now moved the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, seeking custodial interrogation of the celebrity couple.

NCB oppose Bharti-Haarsh's bail

In response to the NCB plea, the NDPS court issued a notice to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Tuesday. The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had been granted bail by a Mumbai court on November 23, a day after they were remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The duo had been arrested on November 21 after a raid was conducted at their residence and office, in which 86.5 grams of cannabis was seized.

The duo allegedly admitted consumption of drugs, as the NCB also arrested an alleged drug peddler, whose interrogation tipped off the alleged involvement of Bharti and Haarsh.

They had been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

The NCB had then released a statement over the raid:

"NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Ms Bharti Singh were placed under arrested as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986 and examination of Shri Harsh Limbachiya is underway." "On dated 21.11.2020 NCB raided in Khar Danda area and nabbed a trafficker aged 21 years with various drugs including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), ganja (40 gm) and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines). In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs NCB raided two another places on 21.11.2020 including production office and House of Actor/ comedian Ms Bharti Singh and from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Furthermore in a follow up of MD seizure in Crime no. 33/2020, NCB team apprehended two absconders also."

