In Bhopal, DG-rank Officer Who Assaulted His Wife Relieved Of Duties After Son's Complaint

Madhya Pradesh DG-level officer Purushottam Sharma, who was caught beating his wife on tape earlier last week, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, the state department announced. The son of the DG-level officer had filed the official complaint against his father with the Home Minister and the state DGP. After taking the complaint into cognizance, the state government has relieved Sharma of his duties.

The DG-level officer in his defence has claimed that his act was in 'self-defence' and that his marriage of 32 years would not have lasted if he regularly beat up his wife. He also added that it is a family matter and 'not a crime' saying that if their son felt that he should undergo trial, he would.

Meanwhile, the DG's wife is expected to record an official complaint with the State Commission for Women and request for protection soon.

The entire incident went viral after a video emerged on social media which recorded Purushottam Sharma brutally beating his wife. The wife is then seen stabbing the DG with a pair of scissors. It is alleged that the incident unfolded after the wife got to know about the officer's alleged extra-marital affair. His son Parth Gautam Sharma, then filed a complaint with the state government. He son is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) 2014 batch.

