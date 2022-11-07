In a landmark verdict on Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a 5-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.

It is pertinent to note that the EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). While the petitioners argued that economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification, the then Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently defended the amendment. While Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala upheld the EWS reservation, the CJI and Justice Bhat dissented. To begin with, Justice Maheshwari held that the Constitution Amendment cannot be said to breach the basic structure by providing reservation on economic criteria.

He observed, "Reservations for EWS does not violate basic structure on account of 50% ceiling limit because ceiling limit is not inflexible". Justice Trivedi concurred with the views of Justice Maheshwari. She held, "Treating EWS as separate class would be a reasonable classification. Just as equals as unequals, unequals cannot be treated equally. Treating unequals equally violates equality under the Constitution".

Justice Trivedi also stressed the need to revisit the system of reservation in the "larger interests of society". Moreover, Justice Pardiwala also upheld the 10% EWS quota. However, Justice Bhat penned a dissenting judgment, asserting "Our constitution does not permit exclusion and this amendment undermines the fabric of social justice and thereby the basic structure". He elaborated, "Economic destitution, economic backwardness is backbone of this amendment and on this account, amendment is constitutionally indefeasible. However, excluding the classes such as SC, ST, OBC is not constitutionally permissible".

Referring to the 1992 Indra Sawhney vs Union of India case, Justice Bhat added, "Permitting breach of 50 percent rule becomes a great way for further infractions which would result in compartmentalisation and then rule of the reservation will become right to equality and take us back to Champakam Dorairajan since equality was to be a temporary aspect". The SC verdict in this case capped reservations at 50%. As CJI UU Lalit concurred with Justice Bhat's views, the EWS quota was upheld by a 3:2 majority.