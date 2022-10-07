In Chhattisgarh, Clash Between Two Groups During Idol Immersion Leads To Stone Pelting

In an incident of violence, clash between two groups broke out during Durga idol immersion, wherein both groups pelted stones on each other in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Several people were reportedly injured following the violent clash that took place in the Sadar Bazar area of Bilaspur. In a video that came to the fore, the two groups engaged in the clash were seen vandalising DJs and the vehicles in the area.

According to the sources, police personnel were not present at the spot when the procession was taking place. The clash reportedly broke after both groups wanted to proceed with their procession first. Meanwhile, security has now been tightened up in the area.

Notably, last year, a similar incident occurred in Bilaspur, where police performed a lathi charge on the devotees carrying procession during Durga immersion. The police's action reportedly injured several devotees.

Clash erupted in Cuttack during Durga idol immersion

A clash erupted during Durga idol immersion in Odisha’s Cuttack city on Thursday wherein both groups pelted stones at each other. The clash occurred between members of the Kusunpur and Bhagabatpur puja committees of Cuttack. The verbal clash regarding the turf issues between the above-mentioned groups escalated into a violent clash. Several people from both groups suffered injuries in the clash.

The police soon rushed to the spot following the news of the clash and took control of the situation.