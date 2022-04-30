In Chhattisgarh, Man Beaten Mercilessly Over Theft Charges; Hung Upside Down From Tree

In a shocking development from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a video has gone viral on the Internet where a group of unidentified men was seen punishing a man in a brutal way over suspicion of robbery. The video, which has been accessed by Republic, shows three to four men wielding sticks and further thrashing a man in turns by hanging him upside down on a tree.

The incident took place in Bilaspur's Sipat town where the man, who has been identified as Mahavir, was accused by the people of theft and was handed over to the police. However, the police set him free, which angered the people and they caught him to punish him in their own style. The men forcibly hung Mahavir on the tree and started beating him mercilessly as the man continued crying and pleading for help. Apart from that, many others who gathered on the spot were also instigating the group to thrash him and even kill him.

One of the accused also shot a video of the incident which is currently being shared on social media widely. The police, after hearing about the matter, arrived on the spot and rescued Mahavir. They have also taken cognizance of the matter. While some people have been arrested in the matter, more arrests are remaining to be made.

Notably, the incident has raised several questions regarding the law and order situation under the Bhupesh Bhagel-led government in the state. Questions are being raised over the role of the police authority as the people from the village were seen taking law into their own hands. No statements have been made by the chief minister yet.

