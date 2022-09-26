Last Updated:

In Chhattisgarh, Man Performs Bike Stunt On A Busy Road, Durg Police Imposes Fine; Watch

The Durg Police of Chhattisgarh has posted a video of a man performing stunts on his motorcycle on Twitter to urge people to stay safe and follow safety rules.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Chhattisgarh

Image: Twitter@PoliceDurg


In a bid to spread awareness regarding frequent road accidents, the Durg Police on Sunday posted a video of a man performing dangerous stunts on his motorcycle. The motive behind posting the video on Twitter was to spread awareness and to urge people to stay safe and follow road safety rules.

In the 28-second viral video, the man in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh can be seen riding the motorcycle with both his legs on one side. He can also be seen using only one hand to hold on to a motorcycle handle.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times and has over 8 thousand likes. Initially, the man can be seen riding the motorcycle in a rash manner on a crowded road in the district. While riding with both his legs at one side, the man's phone is also balanced between the motorcycle's handles.

READ | Stringent implementation of traffic norms to reduce road accident fatalities: Mercedes-Benz India CEO

Later, Durg Police officials can be seen imposing a fine of Rs 4,200 on the rider. The rider then apologizes while holding his ears. The video ends with a message in Hindi asking viewers to follow traffic rules.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar recalls emphasizing on using seat belt days before Cyrus Mistry's road accident

Meanwhile, several Twitter users appreciated the creativity of the Durg Police officials to raise awareness. 

 

 

READ | Tribunal awards Rs 12 lakh compensation to kin of female engineering student killed in road accident
READ | Chhattisgarh: Bihar man wanted for murder nabbed in Durg
First Published:
COMMENT