In Chhattisgarh, Man Performs Bike Stunt On A Busy Road, Durg Police Imposes Fine; Watch

In a bid to spread awareness regarding frequent road accidents, the Durg Police on Sunday posted a video of a man performing dangerous stunts on his motorcycle. The motive behind posting the video on Twitter was to spread awareness and to urge people to stay safe and follow road safety rules.

In the 28-second viral video, the man in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh can be seen riding the motorcycle with both his legs on one side. He can also be seen using only one hand to hold on to a motorcycle handle.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 lakh times and has over 8 thousand likes. Initially, the man can be seen riding the motorcycle in a rash manner on a crowded road in the district. While riding with both his legs at one side, the man's phone is also balanced between the motorcycle's handles.

Later, Durg Police officials can be seen imposing a fine of Rs 4,200 on the rider. The rider then apologizes while holding his ears. The video ends with a message in Hindi asking viewers to follow traffic rules.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users appreciated the creativity of the Durg Police officials to raise awareness.

