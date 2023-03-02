In Court, CJI Chandrachud And SCBA President Engage In Heated Exchange Of Words

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reportedly lost his temper in court on Thursday and ordered a lawyer to leave during a heated argument while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers.

As the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Vikas Singh pushed for the listing of the case before a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud, there was a verbal confrontation.

The president of the SCBA told the court that they have been seeking to list the case for the past six months. In addition to pleading for the matter to be listed, the SCBA president said that the matter would have to be taken to the Judge's residence if it isn't listed.

The senior attorney was rebuked by CJI Chandrachud as he said, "I will not be cowered down by you."

CJI Chandrachud continued, noting that in his 22 years of practice, he has never allowed himself to be browbeaten by a lawyer, a client, or anybody else, and he will not permit it to happen in the next two years of his career.

The SCBA president also denounced silence. The court then declared that although it would not be item 1 on the cause list, it would list the subject on March 17.

The SCBA president urged the court to mention the case early as it was listed for six months. According to a senior attorney, the SCBA petition brought the Appu Ghar land under the jurisdiction of the Apex Court, but the Bar was allotted only one block.