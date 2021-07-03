In Darbhanga Blast Case, NIA Claims Accused Terrorists Received Rs 1.6 Lakh From Pakistan

With sensational details emerging in the Darbhanga blast probe, the NIA has traced funding of Rs 1,60,000 to Pakistan that was received by the two accused LeT terrorists, public prosecutor Chaya Mishra revealed on Saturday. Maintaining that plenty of details cannot be disclosed at the moment, advocate Mishra said that the NIA has recovered incriminating evidence against the accused. The NIA prosecutor added that an individual identified as Karim is said to be the mastermind behind the Darbhanga blast case.

Moreover, the two alleged conspirators, Mohammed Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel arrested by NIA in Uttar Pradesh, have been remanded to custody. While Salim has been sent to 6-day judicial custody due to ill-health, the court has granted 6-day custody of Kafeel to the NIA. Both the accused were allegedly in touch with their handlers based in Pakistan.

As per sources, Mohd. Salim is the crucial conspirator in the entire module as he was allegedly responsible for the recruitment of the first two arrests that were made by the NIA on Wednesday. As per NIA, there could be a possibility that some of them might have travelled to Pakistan for arms training. NIA has further established a money trail as these accused received Rs 4.6 lakh from the Pakistani handlers to carry out an attack in India. With the arrest of Salim and Kafeel, 4 LeT terrorists have now been arrested in connection with the blast.

Darbhanga Blast Probe: Accused had travelled to Pakistan

On Friday, NIA along with two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists-- Imran Khan and Mohd. Nasir Malik reached Patna, who were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast case that took place earlier this month in Bihar.

According to the CCTV footage of Darbhanga station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen getting out of a car with an IED parcel wrapped in clothes to place the explosive on the Secunderabad to Darbhangda train after which the blast took place on June 17. Sources have said, one of two terrorists was undercover and sold clothes in Hyderabad for 1.5 years. These alleged terrorists are said to have entered India through Nepal which generally is the modus operandi of terrorists trained in Pakistan. The case was originally registered as an FIR at Railway Police Station Darbhanga District but later NIA re-registered the case and has taken up the investigation.

One of the two LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terrorists accused of involvement in the Bihar's Darbhanga Railway Station blast had allegedly visited Pakistan and is said to have met UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and underworld don Tiger Memon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the two - Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and his brother Mohammad Nasir Malik who were a part of the conspiracy hatched by top operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT to execute terror acts across India. The two terrorists were residents of Hyderabad in Telangana, but originally hailed from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Imran Khan resided with his wife in Hyderabad. His wife was intercepted first by the NIA and that's how they nabbed Imran Khan. Whereas Mohammad Nasir has confessed that he travelled to Pakistan in 2012 and was trained there for four months at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He specialised in IED blasts and timer devices. He is also said to have met Hafeez Saeed and the underworld don Tiger Memon there.