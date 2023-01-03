In Delhi Hit & Run, Victim's Mother Refutes Accident Angle, Claims 'was Planned Murder'

Amid an investigation into Delhi's hit-and-run case, the victim's mother on Tuesday claimed that it was a 'conspiracy'. Speaking to Republic, the mother refuted the 'accident' angle of the police, and alleged that it could be a 'well-thought-of, well-planned murder'. She also suspected the involvement of the police.

"The eyewitness informed the police 1.5 hours before the body was recovered. Were the police officers sleeping for 1.5 hours? The car was running on the streets for 1.5 hours, with my daughter's body entangled. Where were they? If you go the streets without a helmet, they will catch you in a jiffy, why did not they catch them? What is the conspiracy? What happened, what did not happen, I don't know...," she said.

'Last had a conversation with her at 9 pm...'

Recollecting the happenings of the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the mother said, "I had a conversation with her at 9 pm. I just told her, 'Beta, you have not yet come back home, I am not feeling well. Please get the vegetables'. To which, she replied, 'I am not yet done with work, I will come by morning'."

The 20-year-old victim, riding a scooty, was hit by a car. The occupants of the car, in an attempt to flee, drove away with the woman's body stuck in the wheels of the car. This led to the body being dragged for nearly 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her body, which was later found on the road, was sent first to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where the woman was declared brought dead. The body was then sent to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem was conducted for over 1.5 hours by a team of doctors. The preliminary report has cited 'shock and haemorrhage as the reason and so far ruled out sexual assault.

Highlighting that the cremation of the victim has been done, the mother said, "Don't think that now that we have cremated her, the public will keep mum. We are still here, we lost our daughter, and they should lose their sons too."