In Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Alleges '4.5-hours Phone Off; Someone Used After Death'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane has questioned the role of Mumbai Police in the Disha Salian case. The Mahahrashtra MLA asked why the Investigating Officer had been changed twice even when the case was still underway. The politician also questioned the role of her fiance Rohan Rai and her friends in arranging the’ funeral’ of the celebrity manager on June 9, when the post-mortem eventually had been held two days later.

Nitesh Rane questions Mumbai Police role in Disha Salian case

In an interview with ANI, Nitesh Rane said, “If it was an accidental death, or if it was a suicide, why has Mumbai Police changed the Investigation Officer of Disha Salian’s case twice. Why did Rohan Rai and his friends plan her funeral on June 9, but her post-mortem was done on June 11?"

"If it was an accidental death, why did her CDR report show that her last call was done at 8.30 on the night of eight and for next four to four and a half hours, her phone was switched off, and after her death someone uses her phone. If you see the flow of events, it raises a big question mark," he added.

Claiming strong links between the death of Disha and of Sushant Singh Rajput, he continued, "The role of Mumbai Police and the way these two cases have been handled, raises a question mark. That’s why we have been saying since day 1, the system would not have gone into panic mode.”

Rane has been in the news for his numerous claims related to the Disha Salian case. In the latest, he has written to Home minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Rohan Rai. In the interview with Republic TV, the politician had claimed that Rohan Rai had gone to his village in Mangaluru. He claimed that he had spoken to Rohan Rai, who had told about ‘pressure’ on him.

Disha Salian died after falling from the14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. As per sources, Rohan Rai may be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Earlier, Bunty Sajdeh, who was the employer of Disha and her friend Uday Singh Gauri had been summoned by the CBI for questioning.

