In Ghaziabad Fake Hate Case, Police Recover Main Accused's Phone; Video Found Deleted

In the latest development in the UP fake hate video case, the Ghaziabad Police on Friday interrogated the main accused Parvez Gujjar for over 6 hours. As per reports, the Ghaziabad Police has now recovered a phone from Parvez Gujjar, which they have sent to the forensic lab for further investigation. However, the video, which the police had been actively looking for, was deleted by the main accused.

Granting relief to Twitter India's Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari, the Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Uttar Pradesh Police from taking any coercive action against the microblogging site's top employee in India in the Ghaziabad hate video case, listing the matter for further hearing on June 26. Ghaziabad Police had issued summons to the Twitter India MD to join the probe in person; however, Maheswari had sought a virtual meeting. The request was turned down by police following which Maheshwari moved the Karnataka High Court.

Seeking relief, Manish Maheshwari's counsel submitted that he has 'nothing to do with the offence' and he is only an employee of the organisation, on which the video in question was uploaded. Citing the precedent of the Supreme Court allowing recording of statements virtually amid the pandemic, Maheshwari said that he resides in Bangalore and hence is unable to travel to Uttar Pradesh, where his presence is sought.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy against the state.

Republic's investigation has showed how the Ghaziabad police went all-out to reply to each tweet peddling the fake communal news, but received little to no help from Twitter, being allowed to be outgunned by the handles sharing the false narrative.

