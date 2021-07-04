In Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case, UP Police File Chargesheet Naming 11 People: Sources

In a massive development in the Ghaziabad fake hate video case, the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed the chargesheet naming 11 individuals on Sunday. Sources informed Republic TV that Kallu Gurjar and Parvesh Gurjar have been named the main accused in the chargesheet filed by the UP Police. Sources further added that the court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet that has been filed. Kallu Gurjar, one of the main accused named in the chargesheet, has been identified as the one seen trimming the old man's beard in the fake hate video that surfaced.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, a controversy broke out on Twitter after several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video which had no sound showed an elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being assaulted and his beard being forcibly cut by unknown persons. Publications began claiming that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

Later, the investigation revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy against the state.

Republic's investigation has showed how the Ghaziabad police went all-out to reply to each tweet peddling the fake communal news, but received little to no help from Twitter, being allowed to be outgunned by the handles sharing the false narrative.

Twitter has been booked under Sections 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 295-A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC. This development comes just days after the social media giant lost its 'safe harbour' immunity implying that its top executives may face criminal action for third-party content. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi was arrested in connection with this case on June 19 and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.