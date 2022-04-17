In Haridwar, Security Beefed Up After Violence Reported During Hanuman Jayanti Procession

After clashes gripped Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, violence and stone-pelting were also reported from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, late in the night during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Bhagwanpur area of the city. The incident resulted in several people getting injured.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. "Stones were pelted by unknown persons and the search operations have begun to arrest the miscreants. Yes, injuries have been reported but no police personnel was injured in the incident. Over 60 police personnel have been deployed in the area," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Singh, reported ANI. The senior police official further informed that he will revisit the spot and communicate with the locals. Investigations are underway and more details are awaited, he added, reported ANI.

Uttarakhand | Stone-pelting incident during Hanuman Jayanti procession in a village in Bhagwanpur area, Haridwar



It occurred last evening, some elements jeopardised communal harmony there.Police was deployed, brought situation under control & perpetrators arrested: YS Rawat, SSP pic.twitter.com/DtoT5iDIUW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2022

Jahangirpuri violence

The reports of clashes in Haridwar come a day after violence and arson broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri locality in Delhi on Saturday. The incident left eight police personnel and a local injured. In a significant development pertaining to the incident, the main accused admitted he was guilty of the violence committed during the procession. Delhi's Rohini court has remanded conspirators Aslam and Ansar to police custody for one day. Ansar, the main culprit of the Shobha Yatra violence has been booked five times, earlier including under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act, Police said.

Meanwhile, similar incidents of violence have also been reported from Hubli, Karnataka and Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.