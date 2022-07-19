In a shocking incident in Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. The DSP was due for retirement soon, sources said.

As per the latest updates, a manhunt has been launched for the killers. There is a suspicion that more than one truck was involved in the murder. In the visuals from the crime-scene accessed by Republic, the area is swarming with police officials.

From sources, Republic has learned that DSP Surender Singh arrived at the spot where the illegal mining was happening in the Mewat area after receiving a tip. The trucks didn't have complete authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot.

In a tweet, the Haryana police has assured they will spare no effort in bringing the killers to task.

DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.

Former UP DGP Dr Vikram Singh spoke exclusively with Republic TV over the unfortunate incident. He asked, 'Why has the sand mafia become so emboldened that they had the audacity to commit such a brazen murder? There should be serious consequences for the mafia and should be punished under the sections of IPC 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, 201 so that they are behind bars for a lifetime".

While speaking to Republic, AAP leader Ashok Tanwar said, "I would like to pay tribute to the DSP Surender Singh who has been martyred today. The mining mafia is totally controlling the Haryana government. I have been raising this issue for the last 6 to 7 years and we have conducted yatras and raised complaints over the issue but no action has been taken yet".

