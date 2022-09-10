Last Updated:

In Haryana's Nuh, Mining Mafia Attacks Police Team Amid Raids At Illegal Site; FIR Lodged

Months after Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon in Haryana, the mining mafia attacked police yet again.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Twitter/@ANI


Months after Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon in Haryana, the mining mafia attacked police yet again in the Nuh district on Friday. 

The incident took place when a joint team of Nuh police, the local mining department and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) carried out raids at an illegal mining site in Haryana's district on Friday. According to the police, the team was attacked by unidentified people during the raid at the illegal mining site.

Speaking about the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuh, Usha Kundu said that the police have registered an FIR against the people behind the alleged attack under the relevant sections. "FIR has been registered against five identified people and around 40-50 unidentified people. 3 porcelain machines have also been seized," ASP Nuh Usha Kundu said.

READ | BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli's car vandalised by 'mining mafia' in Bharatpur; slams Rajasthan govt

Haryana DSP killed by mining mafia

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was probing illegal stone mining and had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he noticed the truck at 11.50 AM. According to the First Informational Report (FIR) registered later, the DSP, along with his driver and gunman, chased the truck in their own vehicle as it propelled into a hilly patch, its driver flouting their signal to stop.

Later the truck got stuck and the accused began dumping the stones it was carrying to avoid being fined. When Singh and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made guns and then intentionally drove towards them, police said."As the dumper started, we jumped out of the way but DSP Surendra sir was hit and they fled," ASI Kumar said in the FIR.

READ | Haryana Minister assures stern action against mining mafia after DSP's murder in Nuh

Notably, hours after the officer's death, cops arrested the truck cleaner after he was shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

READ | Haryana horror: How DSP on duty Surender Singh was mowed down by illegal mining mafia
READ | Massive crackdown on mining mafia in Haryana after DSP's killing, mega ops launched
READ | BJP slams Rajasthan govt, CM Gehlot after attack on MP Ranjeeta Koli's vehicle
First Published:
COMMENT