In Haryana's Nuh, Mining Mafia Attacks Police Team Amid Raids At Illegal Site; FIR Lodged

Months after Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon in Haryana, the mining mafia attacked police yet again in the Nuh district on Friday.

The incident took place when a joint team of Nuh police, the local mining department and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) carried out raids at an illegal mining site in Haryana's district on Friday. According to the police, the team was attacked by unidentified people during the raid at the illegal mining site.

Speaking about the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuh, Usha Kundu said that the police have registered an FIR against the people behind the alleged attack under the relevant sections. "FIR has been registered against five identified people and around 40-50 unidentified people. 3 porcelain machines have also been seized," ASP Nuh Usha Kundu said.

Haryana | During a raid at an illegal mining site in Nuh, unidentified people attacked a joint team of police & district mining dept



FIR has been registered against 5 identified people & around 40-50 unidentified people. 3 poclain machines sezied: Usha Kundu, ASP Nuh (09.09) pic.twitter.com/OwtN5l7yu7 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

Haryana DSP killed by mining mafia

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was probing illegal stone mining and had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills when he noticed the truck at 11.50 AM. According to the First Informational Report (FIR) registered later, the DSP, along with his driver and gunman, chased the truck in their own vehicle as it propelled into a hilly patch, its driver flouting their signal to stop.

Later the truck got stuck and the accused began dumping the stones it was carrying to avoid being fined. When Singh and his colleagues approached the truck on foot, driver Mittar and cleaner Ikkar allegedly brandished country-made guns and then intentionally drove towards them, police said."As the dumper started, we jumped out of the way but DSP Surendra sir was hit and they fled," ASI Kumar said in the FIR.

Notably, hours after the officer's death, cops arrested the truck cleaner after he was shot at and injured during an encounter with them.