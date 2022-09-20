Last Updated:

In Hijab Row, Submissions Of State Of Karnataka Accessed; PFI & CFI Role Echo In SC

As the Supreme Court heard a bunch of pleas challenging the ban on students wearing Hijab, Republic TV accessed the submissions by the state of Karnataka.

As the Supreme Court heard a bunch of pleas challenging the ban on students wearing Hijab, Republic TV accessed the submissions by the state of Karnataka on Tuesday. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, in his submission on behalf of the government led by CM Basavaraj Bommai outlined that the outcry over Hijab in educational institutions was part of a 'larger conspiracy' and underlined the role of the Campus Front of India, the student wing of the Islamic organization, the Popular Front of India. 

Narrating the sequence of events, Mehta mentioned that the Udupi Pre-University College passed a resolution on March 29, 2013, prescribing a uniform for girls that did not include Hijab. Maintaining that the petitioners agreed to comply with all the rules while taking admission, he said that nobody was insisting on wearing Hijab or saffron shawls for many years. 

He argued, "In 2022, a movement was started in social media by Popular Front of India. There were continuous social media messages- start wearing Hijab. This was not a spontaneous act by a few children. They were a part of a larger conspiracy and children were acting as advised."

Three arguments of the Karnataka government:-

The state of Karnataka represented by Tushar Mehta pointed out how the petitioners had failed to establish that the right to wear Hijab is an Essential Religious Practice. 

  • Practice should be fundamental to religion and must be from time immemorial- "Petitioners have failed to establish that the wearing of hijab is fundamental to religion and no sources are relied upon or pleaded by the Petitioners," read the submission by the state. 
  • If that practice is not observed or followed, it would result in the change of religion itself- "The fact that non-wearing of hijab is not even pleaded and no sources are relied upon to demonstrate that such nonpractice would result in a change of the colour of religion. Similarly, several countries as a matter of faith have prohibited the wearing of hijab, for example-France and Turkey," read the submission by the state.  
  • The foundation of the practice must precede the religion itself or should be co-founded at the origin of the religion. Such practices must form the cornerstone of the religion itself- "It is not the case of petitioners that the practice of wearing Hijab preceded or formed the cornerstone of religion of Islam," read the submission by the read. 
  • Such practice must be the binding nature of the religion itself. Practices should be so compelling-"It is submitted that Petitioner have failed to state that it is binding in nature and its compelling," read the submission by the state. 
