In Hijab Row, Submissions Of State Of Karnataka Accessed; PFI & CFI Role Echo In SC

As the Supreme Court heard a bunch of pleas challenging the ban on students wearing Hijab, Republic TV accessed the submissions by the state of Karnataka on Tuesday. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, in his submission on behalf of the government led by CM Basavaraj Bommai outlined that the outcry over Hijab in educational institutions was part of a 'larger conspiracy' and underlined the role of the Campus Front of India, the student wing of the Islamic organization, the Popular Front of India.

Narrating the sequence of events, Mehta mentioned that the Udupi Pre-University College passed a resolution on March 29, 2013, prescribing a uniform for girls that did not include Hijab. Maintaining that the petitioners agreed to comply with all the rules while taking admission, he said that nobody was insisting on wearing Hijab or saffron shawls for many years.

He argued, "In 2022, a movement was started in social media by Popular Front of India. There were continuous social media messages- start wearing Hijab. This was not a spontaneous act by a few children. They were a part of a larger conspiracy and children were acting as advised."

Three arguments of the Karnataka government:-

The state of Karnataka represented by Tushar Mehta pointed out how the petitioners had failed to establish that the right to wear Hijab is an Essential Religious Practice.