In J&K's Pulwama, India Pays Final Tribute To SPO Riyaz Thokar Killed By Terrorists

The nation paid tribute to SPO Riyaz Ahmed Thokar who succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Gadoora area of Pulwama near his residence on Friday. Thokar was a local resident who was under treatment at Pulwama hospital. where he succumbed to bullet wounds. Police officials bid a final salute to the martyred jawan SPO Riyaz Ahmed Thokar.

India pays last respects to martyred SPO Riyaz Ahmed Thokar

Meanwhile, Colonel JK Singh spoke with Republic Media Network about the terror attack in the Gadoora area of Pulwama. He said, “All these attacks by terrorists will go in vain as our spirits are much harder than bullets. SPO Riyaz Thokar has lost his body but his spirit shall continue to enlighten us. Our brave soldiers will continue to move on the path of SPO Riyaz Thokar to safeguard India. We salute SPO Riyaz Thokar for his selfless and courageous service. Such attempts by terrorists will not affect us at all. We will continue to move ahead with more energy and vigor.”

“Pakistan needs to understand that such attempts will not diminish such efforts. Terrorism can never challenge the Indian army. Such attempts by terrorists will go in vain. They should come forward to join hands for peace and trsnquilty of the area. We will never be threatened by terrorism, we know how to tackle terrorism. If they want to come, they should come through the corridor of peace,” Col JK Singh added.

DIG of South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar spoke with Republic TV on the Pulwama incident. He said, “This is a very condemnable incident. We will identify the culprits and eliminate them. We will give a befitting reply to terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Police will take strict actions and will resolutely fight against terrorism.”

The Gadoora area has been cordoned off in an attempt to nab the terrorists.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture".