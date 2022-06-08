In Jahangirpuri, Fresh Stone-pelting Caught On CCTV; Delhi Police Rules Out Communal Angle

In a key development, an incident of stone-pelting was reported from the riot-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The CCTV footage accessed from the area shows around a dozen suspects throwing stones at the residential area. The Delhi Police has claimed that the situation is under control and has launched a further probe into the matter.

According to the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, a dozen suspects pelted stones at a group of people from the riot-affected Jahangirpuri area. Damages reported from the area include broken windshields of cars parked in the area. However, no major injuries have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the police have ruled out chances of a communal angle to the incident.

‘Situation under control', says police

Meanwhile, Delhi police have claimed that the situation is under control and teams have been formed to arrest the suspects. DCP North-West Delhi, while speaking to Republic, has stated that there was no communal angle to the incident.

According to a press release by the Delhi Police, the police received information regarding the incident at around 10:45 PM on Tuesday. “On enquiry, it was found that one Zahir along with his some of his friends came to I Block in search of Sameer and Shoaib for their argument which has taken place two-three days back. They were allegedly drunk and when they couldn’t find anyone, they threw some stones in which glasses of 3 vehicles were damaged,” the police said.

“There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one is injured in the said incident,” the police said while adding that two persons involved in the incident have been apprehended. The arrested persons have been noted as Vishal and Veeru, who are locals of the Jahangirpuri area. “Efforts are on to trace the rest of them, who will be apprehended soon. Legal action is being taken,” the police said. It is pertinent to note that the latest stone-pelting incident comes from the area where communal clashes were reported in April.

Jahangirpuri violence

During Hanuman Jayanti processions in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri neighbourhood on April 16, conflicts erupted, injuring numerous people including police officers. Stone-pelting was reported, as well as the torching of several vehicles, in what appeared to be a 'pre-planned' attack on the occasion of the festival, according to residents. The accused persons were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and an FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 27 of the Arms Act, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for "severe action."

