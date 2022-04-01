In Jaipur Terror Plot Busted By Agencies, Intel Note Mentions Threat To '20 Million' & PM

Following Republic TV's exclusive coverage of Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehending three people and detaining five others, allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation and conspiring to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed the input by sharing an excerpt of the mail from perpetrators. In the threat email, the terrorists laid bare the reality of their plan of action and went on to say, "I will bombard this Prime Minister."

Republic TV accessed the NIA intel note mentioning a threat to PM Modi; the mail read, "Hello everyone, I have more than 20 RDX and I have planned 20 big attacks and all 20 RDX has been planted in major cities. I want to kill Modi as fast as I can, and I will bombard this Prime Minister. He has killed my life, destroyed my life. I will not leave anyone, I will kill more than 20 million people. People are dying so they will die from my bombs. I have met with some terrorists, they are going to help with RDX. I am happy that I have got bombs very easily and now I will blast everywhere. If you can stop me, then try to stop, but attacks are planned. I have planned it but 20 sleeper cells will be activated on 28th February and millions of people will be killed Insha Allah."

Threat to PM Modi

On Wednesday, the ATS recovered 12 kg of RDX, three battery clocks, six bulbs, thee connector wires and a jeep from their possession. The arrests were made after searching their vehicle during the patrolling drive on Wednesday night in the Chittorgarh district. Speaking on the incident, Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari stated that the Madhya Pradesh ATS is working from all angles. The anti-terror organisation is also in touch with National Investigation Agency. Furthermore, searches are being conducted at multiple locations. According to police, the terrorists belong to the Al Sufa outfit.

The latest operation was carried out by Rajasthan ATS, in coordination with MP ATS. The anti-terror agencies were working in close coordination with the top officials of NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB). A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the Explosives Substances Act (ESA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Sadar Nimbaheda police station of Chittorgarh district, the statement further read.

Other three more people were detained from Tonk and Chittorgarh districts, while two others have been detained with the help of the Madhya Pradesh Police, it said.