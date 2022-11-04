In Jharkhand, Mega I-T Raids Underway At Premises Linked To Several Congress MLAs

Several Congress Jharkhand MLAs are under the radar of the Income Tax (I-T) department as raids are being conducted by the sleuths of the agency at the places linked to the MLAs on Friday, November 4.

Sleuths of I-T started carrying out raids at premises linked to several Congress Jharkhand MLAs including Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh and Pradeep Yadav, in connection with disproportionate assets case.

#BREAKING | Several Congress netas under the radar of Income Tax department in Jharkhand. I-T raids underway at premises of several Cong MLAs. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/TzARwJQsbC — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022

According to the preliminary information, the Income Tax officials reached Anup Singh's residence in Bermo and are conducting searches in his house. Meanwhile, another team of I-T officials reached Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav's residence in Ranchi and Godda and are conducting searches. Notably, security deployment is also seen at the places where the raids are being conducted to avoid law and order situations.

It is pertinent to mention that in a separate development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday in connection with land belonging to the Indian Army that has been illegally occupied. Sources revealed that a money laundering case has been registered by the central agency. Moreover, sources indicated that searches are being carried out at the premises of businessman Amit Agarwal who was raided in the past as well.