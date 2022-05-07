In Jodhpur, Curfew Extended Till Midnight Of May 8; Medical Services & Exams Exempted

Following the incidents of communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the district administration decided to extend the imposed curfew till midnight on May 8. In an order issued on Friday, it has been stated that the curfew imposed in the Jodhpur Commisionerate area on May 3 has now been extended till May 8 and Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from it.

The order further noted that students and teachers appearing for the exams have been also exempted from the curfew followed by people engaged in medical services, bank officials, Judicial officers, and media personnel. In addition to this, newspaper hawkers will be also allowed to distribute newspapers. The order also states that under special circumstances if required, the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and the concerned Police Officer will be able to grant the permission to go out during the curfew hours.

Speaking on the same, Jodhpur Commissioner of Police, Navjyoti Gogoi informed that general stores, groceries, and seven medical shops will remain open in the district, further appealing to the people to cooperate with the district and police administration.

The situation in Jodhpur is under control, says Police

Communal violence broke out a few hours before Eid in Jodhpur, leading to tensions in the area. The agitation erupted over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, further triggering stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. In an immediate response, the Jodhpur Police ordered imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services in the area.

The situation was also brought under control with the helo of heavy police deployment. Cases were also registered against several people and arrests are being made. Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather had said that the situation in Jodhpur is under control and further ensured that steps are being taken to maintain law and order.

Image: ANI