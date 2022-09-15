Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday, September 14, along with local police carried out raids in Kairana and arrested two people in connection with terror-related charges

On Wednesday, an ATS team headed by SP Shailendra Mishra reached Kairana Kotwali in two vehicles, called the District Magistrate and Naib Tehsildar on the spot and then the team held confidential talks with the local police. Then they raided a grocery shop in Kairana where the team searched the bags of pulses, sugar, and rice kept in the shop. The ATS team also search the warehouse on the second floor.

During their raids in Kairana, an ATS team took the shopkeeper who has been identified as Sabir into their custody and brought him to Kotwali for further investigation. According to the preliminary information, Sabir is a resident of Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. It was revealed that the Anti-Terror Squad team interrogated Sabir till late in the evening. In addition, the ATS also picked another youth resident of Kairana for questioning. However, neither the police nor the ATS team revealed anything about the charges or the finding they got during the raids and interrogations.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)