In Kanpur Clashes, PFI Alleges Biased Action By Uttar Pradesh Police; Issues Statement

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of taking biased actions against the perpetrators of the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. As the Kanpur police continued its crackdown on rioters, arresting as many as 50 accused, the PFI claimed that mainly Muslim youths were being targeted by the police.

"PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed said the UP Police action on the violence in Kanpur is partial and biased towards one side. From the footage of the incident, it is clear that the police watched passively while explosives were hurled by criminals at the protestors. Police also manhandled Muslim leaders who tried to pacify the people. Mostly Muslim youths were arrested, many of whom had nothing to do with the violence," a statement from the organization claimed.

Further denying any links with the clashes, the PFI Secretary added, "Even though the Kanpur police has no evidence to link the violence to the Popular Front of India, some channels are trying to drag PFI into the incident and defame the organization. The UP police's response to the incident shows that they are turning the unfortunate situation into an opportunity for bulldozer politics. This is nothing but state terrorism."

At least 3 people including police personnel were injured in Friday's violence that erupted over the controversial remarks made by a BJP spokesperson. Following the incident, the Kanpur police registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which 50 people have been arrested. The police also apprehended Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur.

3 with PFI links arrested by Kanpur police

Speaking to Republic TV, Kanpur Joint Commissioner stated that three of the total arrested accused belong to the Popular Front of India. He asserted that a fair trial will be conducted and no innocent person will be harassed.

"A total of 50 people have been arrested so far, out of which 3 belong to PFI. further investigation is ongoing. The trial will be fair, no innocent person will be harassed. But those who are found guilty will not ve spared," the officer said.

On Monday, the police released a poster containing photos of 40 suspects who were caught on CCTV footage while participating in the violence.