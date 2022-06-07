In the aftermath of the violence that ensued in Uttar Pradesh Kanpur, Republic TV has learnt that the residents of the Chandeshwar Hate have lodged a complaint of stone-pelting from the rooftop of high rise buildings. On the basis of the complaint, the administration has prepared a list of 147 buildings. The 147 buildings are three to seven storeyed, which is not in line with the standard height set by the administration. Videography of all the buildings in question has been ordered.

"Stones pelted from buildings," claims eye-witness

"Stone was being pelted from all these tall buildings...it had become difficult for us to save our lives. It was then, that the children of the locality dialled 112. Within 20-25 minutes, security was provided to us," Sita Ram Shukla, an eye-witness to the June 3 violence told Republic. The clashes broke out in the wake of a row that erupted following remarks made by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over which, she's now been suspended from the party. In the clashes, 6 were injured, including policemen.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that took place in Kanpur. Formed by Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, the SIT will be headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi who will be assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

Police releases posters of suspects

So far, over 50 people have been arrested by the police. While 18 were arrested on June 3, 6 others were taken in custody on June 4. Another 14 were taken into custody on June 5, and between June 6 and 7, over 12 were arrested. The police have meanwhile stuck posters with snips from the CCTV footage of the suspects who took part in the law & order incident all across Kanpur. The police had urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest.